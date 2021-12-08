RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Governor Ngilu mourns former Kitui first Lady Mama Edith Malombe

We all share in the sadness of the family for this great loss - Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has sent a message of condolence to the family of former governor Julius Malombe following the death of his wife Mama Edith Mawia Malombe.

In her message of comfort, Ngilu eulogized Mama Edith as a person who inspired great hope and ambition in many women young and old.

“For the period that she was First Lady of Kitui County she inspired great hope and ambition in many women young and old.

“Her charity work through the Kyeni Foundation which she pioneered went a long way to redress gaps in reproductive health services and information here in Kitui County and beyond. Death has robbed Kitui County of one of its most brilliant daughters,” reads part of the message.

Governor Ngilu wished the family of the former governor God's comfort as they come to terms with Mama Edith’s sudden demise.

“On behalf of the County Government and all people of Kitui as well as on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Julius Malombe and the family, to the Ithiani community, and to all relatives and friends of the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this most difficult and painful moment. Mama Edith was an extremely brilliant and compassionate person and a rock of the Malombe family.

“We all share in the sadness of the family for this great loss. We pray that the Lord gives Dr. Malombe and his family ever greater strength, faith and fortitude to bear this loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Ngilu said.

