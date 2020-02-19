Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has nominated his choice for the seat of deputy governor.

Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi was nominated on Wednesday and she is now awaiting vetting by county assembly.

Ms Ngugi is a renown politician in Kiambu having vied for and failed to clinch the Gatundu South seat.

Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi

Last week there was speculation that Governor Nyoro had nominated Absa Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Caroline Ndung’u as deputy.

Nyoro took over from Ferdinand Waititu after the latter had his impeachment motion upheld by the Senate on January 29.

Waititu's attempts to stop Nyoro’s swearing-in proved futile after the High Court ruled against his plea.