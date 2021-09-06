Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has launched his own political party just weeks after he was kicked out of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership.
Governor Kingi launches Mombasa-based political party following ODM ouster
Political realignments ahead of 2022 General Election
The new political party said to have been registered by the ODM Governor is going by the name Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).
The party's headquarters were officially opened on Monday at Nyali, Mombasa County and new members registered on the spot.
