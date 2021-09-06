RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Governor Kingi launches Mombasa-based political party following ODM ouster

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Political realignments ahead of 2022 General Election

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has launched his own political party just weeks after he was kicked out of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership.

The new political party said to have been registered by the ODM Governor is going by the name Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

The party's headquarters were officially opened on Monday at Nyali, Mombasa County and new members registered on the spot.

