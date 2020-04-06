Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has clashed with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) over transfer of county staff to NMS.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) issued the directive on Friday asking the county government staff to report to their new stations beginning this week.

In direct defiance of the order, Governor Sonko asked all the redeployed workers to ignore the PSC directive.

Governor Mike Sonko makes accusations against Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)

"All Nairobi County government employees are hereby directed to ignore any further communication regarding the transfer of functions from any quarters whatsoever, whenever that communication is not in writing and copied to the Governor and the County Secretary," the Governor directed.

Jurisdiction

Governor Sonko noted that concerns raised by the Nairobi City County Government Workers Union (NCGWU) needed to be addressed before any actio is taken.

He further accused the NMS of taking up duties that were not designated to it.

"A few overzealous individuals in the national government have chosen to break all known laws and the provisions of the Deed of Transfer, to pursue their narrow and myopic interests at the expense of the goodwill and good intentions of the agreement.

"Evidently, there are a few individuals who have chosen to hijack the noble mission that the President and I embarked on to move Nairobi forward, but I wish to assure them that their sinister motives shall not succeed and will never happen under my watch," Sonko said in his statement on Sunday.