Nakuru town has become the first area to be placed on total lock down as the country struggles with containing coronavirus which has so far seen 25 cases recorded in the country.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui Mwenda on Wednesday ordered all markets closed while motorbike riders and matatu operators were directed to leave the business district.

Nakuru has not recorded coronavirus cases but the government's efforts to contain spread the virus has been frustrated by disobedience among members of the public who have continued to operate business-as-usual during this crisis.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been under pressure to declare a total lock down in the country for at least 14 days to help prevent spread of the virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said more stringent measures would be announced if Kenyans did not comply with the voluntary stay-at-home order.

"82 samples from suspected cases have been tested in various labs. We have received confirmation of 9 cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 25. We have identified high risk counties and have taken extra measures in those counties - Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale," the CS stated.