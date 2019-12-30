The Government through Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna has broken silence on exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna's return.

Speaking to a local daily, Col. Oguna stated that Miguna will only be allowed into the country, with valid travel documents.

“All his travel papers must be right and valid...then he will not be denied entry. All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations. We are governed by the rule of law," said Oguna.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna

His words come a few weeks after Miguna Miguna announced that he will be travelling back to Kenya for another time, on 11th January, 2020, before he changed the date of his return to 7th January, 2020.

“Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” Miguna said in a tweet.

This will make it his third attempt at entering the country after being deported twice in 2018.