General Service Unit (GSU) officers have taken over the Likoni ferry crossing channel in Mombasa following President Uhuru Kenyatta's orders.

On Thursday GSU officers were deployed on both sides of the crossing as a move to ensure pedestrians are following measures like social distancing.

President Kenyatta announced that the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) and the National Police Service (NPS) will take charge at the channel.

Transport CS James Macharia ordered pedestrians to only be allowed in the ferry when they're in PSVs.

Macharia directed PSVs be allowed on the vessels n condition they adhere to the directive to reduce passenger numbers.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo later confirmed that the directive had been reversed.

The normally chaotic scenes at the channel changed abruptly Thursday following the presence of the dreaded police unit.

Kenya Ferry Services suspend Mv Nyayo and Mv Likoni. (Ferry Kenya)

Social distancing in public means people should stay at home unless is absolutely necessary, keep 1.5 metres away from others and avoid physical greetings such as handshaking, hugs and kisses.