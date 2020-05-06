Pathologists have ruled out the possibility of a Buruburu man who died in a fire incident inside his car was planted in the vehicle dead.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the autopsy showed that Terrance Korir had soot in on his airways and around the lungs.

Oduor said that this was an indication Korir was alive and breathing as he burnt and that he took long in the car before he died.

Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Explanation given

“He inhaled a lot of soot, an indication that he took a lot of time in the car before he died because we saw discolouration of tissues. This happens when you inhale more carbon monoxide,” Chief Government Pathologist said.

"This is not a person who was planted dead in the fire. He was alive when he was burning,” he added.

The pathologists had visited the scene of the accident and analysed the car, which was sealed off at Buruburu police station.