The committee arranging a state funeral for former President Daniel arap Moi has announced elaborate ceremonies that will be done before the late President is laid to rest on Wednesday at his Kabarak Farm.

The committee chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said Moi would be sent off through a full state burial that will include full civilian and military honors.

Kinyua announced that the first ceremony will be the movement of the body from the Lee Funeral Home through a procession that will use Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Parliament Way before ending up at Parliament buildings where it will lay in state for three days. Moi's family will escort the body through the procession.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will then lead the country in a public viewing of Moi's body that will go on from Saturday at 10.15 am and last for three days until Monday 5pm.

On Tuesday, the country will have a public holiday where the committee advised Kenyans to reflect on Moi's life and legacy.

On the same Tuesday, Moi's body will be take to Nyayo National Stadium where a public interdenominational Christian funeral service will be held and presided by several clergymen. The body will be escorted by a military gun carriage accompanied by military musical honors and a 19-gun salute.

The ceremonies will culminate at a burial ceremony that will take place at his Kabarak Home on Wednesday February 12th.

Kinyua called on Kenyans to purpose to participate in the four elaborate ceremonies which will also be transmitted live on all national televisions.