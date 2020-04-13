Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 11 new cases of coronavirus in Kenya.

Speaking on Monday, CS Kagwe stated that 14 more persons have been discharged from hospital after they tested negative.

The number of fatalities have increased after one person passed on from COVID-19 in Nairobi.

"Current Covid cases stand at 208 after 11 tested positive. The youngest is 1 year-old. Four of the cases are from mandatory quarantine centres, the rest were picked up by surveillance teams," CS Kagwe stated.

All the new cases are Kenyans, with four of them having recently traveled to United Arabs Emirates.

In gender, the CS said six of the new cases are male while five are female with their ages ranging between one year and 42.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

A month after first case was confirmed

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to stick to the measures stipulated to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of Covid-19.

So far, Kenya has tested over 8000 samples from quarantine persons and there contacts.

On Sunday the Ministry of Health stated that it had tested we have tested 766 samples and out of the number, six have tested positive for Covid-19.

So far Kenya has 208 confirmed coronavirus cases, 37 recoveries and 9 deaths exactly a month after the first case was reported in the country.