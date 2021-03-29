Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday announced an oxygen shortage in the country.

CS Kagwe noted that there are a number of Kenyans in need of oxygen in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) around the country who have no way of accessing it.

He further called on all those with empty medical gas cylinders in their homes to ensure they are supplied to oxygen plants to make the oxygen more available.

The CS estimated that 20,000 oxygen cylinders are currently lying idle in some institutions and homes.

CS Kagwe further noted that the oxygen producing plants in the country are in a dilapidated state which compromises the quality of the gas produced.

"There is a challenge as far as oxygen cylinders are concerned... We are appealing to anybody holding the cylinders to immediately return them so that companies can use them to supply oxygen to hospitals," he stated.