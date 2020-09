The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended an advisory issued by Chief Justice David Maraga calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

The court stayed the implementation of the advisory until a petition challenging its legality is heard and determined.

In a rare twist, Justice Weldon Korir referred the case to Maraga who will now form a three judge bench to hear and determine the matter where he is the first respondent.

