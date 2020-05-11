The High Court has temporarily stopped the ouster of Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina as CPAIC chairman.

A ruling delivered by Justice Weldon Korir on Monday, also certified as urgent the case filed by Senato Ledama.

In court documents, Ledama argues he was validly elected as a member of the Minority Party in the Senate.

Senator Ole Kina contested and won the election for the chairmanship of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) against his party’s preferred candidate Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina

Ole Kina fights removal as CPAIC Chair

However, Senate minority leader James Orengo (ODM) gave a notice indicating ODM's wish to dewhip him from the CPAIC and the Senate Business Committee (SBC).

“I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the CPAIC and SBC,” Mr Orengo said in the notice to Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Ole Kina vowed to fight the removal and moved to court where he is being represented by lawyer Nelson Havi.

He dismissed Orengo’s letter saying it has no basis and should be treated with contempt.