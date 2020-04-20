The family of Milton Obote, a driver who allegedly transported fake mourners to Homa Bay, has come out to contradict CS Mutahi Kagwe whom they accused of misleading Kenyans.

Charles Juma, the brother to Milton Obote who is said to have tested positive for the coronavirus, said his brother and nine other passengers had gotten approvals to attend a real burial in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay.

Juma went as far as providing documents which showed Obote had been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital before his death on April 14th.

The family then sought approvals to bury him in Homa Bay and obtained permission from the Nairobi Regional Police office to leave the metropolitan area and attend the burial.

“Milton Obote had been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital then the family decided to take him home to try other means, where he passed on.”

"The family on this side decided to collect funds to take the coffin to the mortuary and take the body home. That is the true story which is contrary to the story that was printed yesterday. I would like to request the Governor of Homa Bay to get a clear record of which exact vehicle traveled on Tuesday 14," he stated.

Juma added that he highly doubted reports that his brother had tested positive for coronavirus given the manner the results were hurriedly announced by CS Kagwe.

"If my brother is positive, then what is his wife doing in Dandora? Shouldn't his wife also be positive? Shouldn't the people who live in that plot also be positive or quarantined? I'm wondering, the wife has not been called, she has not been picked, but the media out there is saying that the vehicle that carried the coffin is where the driver tested positive.”

"He was arrested at noon. The results were announced at the CS’s press conference just a few minutes later. Homa Bay has no capacity to test Covid-19 cases, the cases are tested at KEMRI in Kisumu. Homa Bay is many kilometres away from Kisumu and it takes at least twenty-four hours to get the results," Juma complained.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, who is reported to have informed Kagwe of the incident, has not publicly responded to Juma's family.