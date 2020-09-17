The looming shut down of counties could be averted after the Senate's Special Committee reached consensus on the Counties Revenue Sharing formula that will be used over the next five years.

The formula was not immediately revealed and will be tabled this afternoon when the Senate meets to debate and vote on the new formula.

The special committee had initially failed to reach consensus and came up with two divisive reports.

The Senate has been under pressure after the Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said counties would have no choice but to close down until the funds were availed.

The talks, however, resumed after President Uhuru Kenyatta committed that the revenue shared to counties would be increased to Sh50 billion to ensure no counties lost money after the new formula is developed.

The President's proposal was dependent on the economy improving and would take effect from the financial year 2020/21.

The Special committee comprised of twelve Senators with six Senators drawn from each side of the formula debate.

The one man one shilling formula was represented by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as team leader, Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and John Kinyua (Laikipia).

The team pushing for consideration of geographically expansive and marginalized counties was led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

It also included Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), Mohamed Mahamud (Mandera), and Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi).