House Majority Leader Aden Duale announced that no Member of Parliament who was tested for Covid-19 tested positive.

Speaking during a session in parliament of Tuesday, Duale cautioned media houses against spreading false narratives.

Members also put a local media house on blast after carrying a story indicating that 17 MPs tested positive.

Kenyan parliament in session (Twitter)

House Minority Leader John Mbadi gave an example of himself saying that he had been tested and the results came back negative.

Debunking false report

He opined that if he had confirmed his results it would have enabled carry the narrative that some legislators had tested positive.

A report that had aired on KTN News, claimed that the MPs in question are believed to have contracted the virus during a trip to the UK.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka

However, Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka stated he could not confirm nor deny the reports that have since gone viral.

Another report by People Daily placed the figure of MPs who tested positive at 17.