Also patiently waiting were police officers who put the two associates of Deputy President William Ruto in the same police vehicle.

Issuing a statement on his Facebook page, the MP said that upon reaching Kilimani Police Station, Aydin was locked up, and Sudi was left outside.

Aydin was then taken to the Anti Terror Unit offices on Ngong Road where he is being interrogated.

"Together with the lawyers at the Anti Terror Nairobi Offices on Ngong Road where Harun Aydin is locked, we have been denied access. They also refused to arrest me," the Kapseret MP said.

The Turkish businessman had spooked immigration officers, resulting to a stand off between them and Deputy President William Ruto who was blocked from flying to Uganda on Monday, August 2.

Aydin became a subject of discussion after claims of being associated with a terror group.

The businessman had travelled to Kenya 5 times this year alone and had accompanied Ruto in his recent trip to Kampala and Zanzibar in July.

“On July 5 he departed with DP and returned from Sudan on July 2 through Eldoret. On July 23 he departed with DP for Zanzibar and returned on July 24 through Wilson Airport,” a source told the media.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier hinted that the government was planning to arrest Aydin.

"The State has been sponsoring stories of Turkish businessman in the newspaper, I have no doubt that if he comes to Kenya he will be arrested even if it’s for few hours just to get to link DP Ruto with crime or something for political interest. The losers are currently desperate," he posted on Twitter.

It has also emerged that the Ugandan company Ruto helped procure a Sh15 billion loan had its accounts frozen.

Nation reported that the accounts were frozen on suspicion of money laundering.