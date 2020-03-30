New details have emerged on the circumstances that led to the death of a boda boda rider who was reportedly beaten to death by police officers enforcing the mandatory 7pm to 5am curfew.

The family of 49-year old Khamisi Juma Bega said justice had not been served on their deceased kin whom they said had rushed a pregnant woman to hospital on the night he was killed.

The boda boda rider is said to have been home on Friday evening in line with the government's directive to be home by 7pm.

However, at around 7.30 pm, Bega received an emergency call from a female client who was pregnant and in need of urgent medical assistance.

The rider swung into action and took his client to hospital but while returning home, he is said to have met officers on patrol at Ujamaa stage on the Mombasa-Lungalunga highway.

The police officers are said to have given the rider a dog's beating after which he went home in a sorry state.

On Saturday, the boda boda rider succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him by the police officers.

The body has since been taken to Coast General mortuary for postmortem, even as residents protested bitterly over what they termed as gross human rights injustices.

Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai has been under pressure to rein in on his officers after ugly scenes of police brutality were witnessed on Friday evening as officers attempted to reinforce the curfew.