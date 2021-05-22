How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million.

Grace Nyamohanga, alias ‘Nasra’ has been named to be leading a syndicate that offers fake job opportunities to jobseekers; with the promise of job opportunities in top government parastatals & government security agencies including, Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service & the National Police Service.

Among Grace’s victims is a woman from Kiambu county who was swindled over Sh 800,000 with the promise that her three children would be offered job opportunities at the National Hospital Insurance Fund, Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the Kenya Ports Authority.

She was also offered appointment letters inviting her respective children to the said institutions, to take up positions that had allegedly fallen vacant.

However, she became jittery on the authenticity of the appointments when the suspect called twice to postpone the reporting dates, citing COVID 19 restrictions. This prompted her to report the matter to detectives.

In January this year, the suspects had ‘recruited’ over 60 job seekers who were offered forged letters of appointment, inviting them to join the Kenya Airports Authority.

The victims each parted with money ranging from Sh300,000 to Sh400,000.

They were then driven to JKIA airport to familiarize themselves with what would be their new work environment.

They were also addressed by a suspect who posed as the Human Resource Manager.

After being treated to a meal, they were asked to go home and report on March 18th and were never contacted to date.

Detectives believe Grace is working in cahoots with fellow prison wardens and is also suspected in engaging with money laundering, after fake U.S dollars amounting to Sh2.4 Million were recovered from her house, at the Industrial Area G.K Prison staff quarters.