Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei has come out to blast political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi and K24 news anchor Anne Kiguta for allegedly tricking her into a choreographed interview on Sunday evening.

Shollei said she was invited to attend Kiguta's Punchline TV show on Friday last week through a text message sent by Prof Ngunyi.

She agreed to the interview but decried that shortly after the interview ended, Kiguta read out a long editorial against Deputy President William Ruto.

"On Friday, April 17, I came across a missed call from a number I did not recognize. Shortly this was followed by a text message from professor Mutahi Ngunyi, who introduced himself and requested me to appear on Punchline, a show hosted by Miss Anne Kiguta on K24 TV."

"I agreed to honour the invitation given the show was topical and I thought worth my time. It has since become clear that this was a ploy to anchor a desperate contradictory, misinformed and ill-advised message crafted by Ngunyi at the behest of his masters with Anne Kiguta providing a voice," Shollei complained.

The Uasin Gishu Woman Rep defended Ruto for choosing to stay in Jubilee and in keeping up appearances despite the apparent betrayal his President Kenyatta.

"Ruto is aware, he is acutely aware and so are we all, only that he is a gentleman and as such has refused to conform to the desires and expectations of the Kiguta masters who have laboured strenuously to provoke and force him to behave in a certain way," said Shollei.

The K24 editorial read out by Anne Kiguta had urged the DP to accept the reality that his relationship with Kenyatta was beyond salvation and asked Ruto's supporters to stop living under the illusion that all was well.

"For many of DP's allies is that they have mistakenly thought that they could force the President into the past days working together...we observe only way out for the DP and that its - stop fighting reality. Living in the real world as horrible as it is frees you to make decisions that can work in the present," K24's editorial continued as read out by Ms Kiguta.