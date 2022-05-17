RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Officer who woke up from 9-month coma, only to find he was dismissed from NPS

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

When Constable Kimutai went missing, neither his family, friends, colleagues or bosses knew what had happened to him.

A photo inside a hospital in Kenya
A photo inside a hospital in Kenya

Constable Rueben Kimutai Lel who was based at Jogoo Road police station came out of a nine-month coma at Kenyatta National Hospital where he had been without the knowledge of his colleagues, family and friends.

Recommended articles

According to a past report by Nation, Kimutai was hit by a vehicle in December 2020 resulting in a fractured skull.

His personal belongings were stolen by first responders and when he was rushed to the hospital he could not be identified.

KNH to release detained patients
KNH to release detained patients KNH to release detained patients Pulse Live Kenya

His bosses and colleagues thought he had proceeded for his leave which was due in a few days but in January, 2021, he failed to resume work where he had been attached to the Judiciary at Makadara Law Courts.

Deemed to have deserted his duties, a warrant of arrest was issued against him according to the National Police Service Act.

His colleagues had tried to search for the missing officer but no leads were forthcoming, with the family even more puzzled about his whereabouts.

The team which had been given until March 22, 2021 to find him asked for more time until October 12 when the matter is to be heard in court.

Given his extended absence, the National Police Service removed his name from the payroll.

Kimutai only started regaining consciousness in August and gave the medics his name and the process of identifying his next of kin began.

Police officers in the new uniform during the launch of the reforms for National Police Service (NPS)
Police officers in the new uniform during the launch of the reforms for National Police Service (NPS) Police officers in the new uniform during the launch of the reforms for National Police Service (NPS) Pulse Live Kenya

The patient was admitted to KNH on December 21, 2020 after he was hit by a speeding vehicle along Jogoo Road on December 20 at 9.30pm. He was rescued by the critical services ambulance personnel and brought to KNH,” the hospital wrote to the National Police Service.

He has recovered from the fracture but has not fully recovered his memory. The case is referred ‘To whom it may concern’ to help the patient get discharged from the hospital,” KNH said in another statement.

The police officer has now been reunited with his family and the NPS reinstated Kimutai to the official payroll.

According to Nation, the court case against him was also withdrawn.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Officer who woke up from 9-month coma, only to find he was dismissed from NPS

Officer who woke up from 9-month coma, only to find he was dismissed from NPS

Ruto reacts to Martha Karua's selection as Raila's running mate

Ruto reacts to Martha Karua's selection as Raila's running mate

Another suspect arrested after brutal murder of KIMC student Purity Wangechi

Another suspect arrested after brutal murder of KIMC student Purity Wangechi

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

Gubernatorial hopefuls rush against time to pick running mates

Gubernatorial hopefuls rush against time to pick running mates

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Which way for Gideon Moi, presence in Kalonzo and Raila events leaves questions

Which way for Gideon Moi, presence in Kalonzo and Raila events leaves questions

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Kenyan government will bury bodies of coronavirus victims if not picked within 24 hrs - Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred