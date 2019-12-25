President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta spent their Christmas Eve in Mombasa where they attended a church service.

In a tweet sent by State House, the two who were accompanied by other members of the first family attended mass at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali.

The President then took the time to wish Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.

