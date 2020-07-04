On Saturday, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua took us down the memory lane, remembering the day her was fired by Nation Media Group.

In a tweet, Mutua disclosed that a dismissal letter was dropped at his desk back in 2002, bringing his 9 years stay at Nation Centre to an abrupt end.

“In February 2002 a letter was dropped at my desk at the 3rd fl, Nation Centre. It was a summary dismissal. My 9 years at the NMG had come to an abrupt & painful end. I walked out with nothing but faith. Today I am glad they sacked me. May God be with all those who have been fired” tweeted Ezekiel Mutua.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

Why I was sacked by NMG

Mutua’s tweet comes at a time, Nation Media Group has laid-off a good number of its employees over financial effects of Covid-19.

In 2018, Mutua disclosed that his letter to His Highness the Aga Khan and the NMG board over poor pay of journalists and corruption in the media rendered him jobless.

“I was sacked at NMG in 2002 (summary dismissal) after I differed with the NMG management. The bone of contention was a letter I had written to His Highness the Aga Khan and the NMG board over poor pay of journalists and corruption in the media. I was the Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists but the management was treating me like a mere employee and threatening me with a sack. When I left Nation Centre in February 2002 many journalists celebrated. Few said a word in my defense. Many were used by media owners to tarnish my name. Ever since the media has tried to destroy me at every turn but God has protected me” said Mutua.

Also Read: I have lost my dad & job in one month- Sacked NTV Reporter

In his explanation, the KFCB boss mentioned that he was asked to withdraw the letter or be sacked and that’s when he chose to be jobless than going against his values.

“I was asked to withdraw the letter or be sacked. I chose to be jobless than go against my values. When I left Nation Centre in February 2002 many journalists celebrated. Few said a word in my defense. Many were used by media owners to tarnish my name. Ever since the media has tried to destroy me at every turn but God has protected me,” Added Mutua.