I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

Muturi, who is recently declared interest in the presidency, made the shocking announcement through his Twitter handle. While engaging with his followers, the speaker was responding to a question on how he acquired his wealth.

The Democratic Party Presidential representative explained that he acquired his wealth through real estate as well as civil service remuneration.

"I am worth Approx.Ksh.300M most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years.

Speaker Muturi during the establishment of the EAPI (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret," said Muturi.

Lifestyle audit

In October, senators backed a bill that sought to make mandatory lifestyle audits of top public and state officers including the President and his Deputy.

Lawmakers argue that the Lifestyle Audit Bill (Senate Bills No. 36 of 2021) will also unearth public officials who live beyond their means by using public resources to enrich themselves.