RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Most of his wealth comes from his properties and remuneration.

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits
I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has revealed that it has taken him 36 years to acquire his current wealth valued at approximately Sh300 million.

Recommended articles

Muturi, who is recently declared interest in the presidency, made the shocking announcement through his Twitter handle. While engaging with his followers, the speaker was responding to a question on how he acquired his wealth.

The Democratic Party Presidential representative explained that he acquired his wealth through real estate as well as civil service remuneration.

"I am worth Approx.Ksh.300M most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years.

Speaker Muturi during the establishment of the EAPI (Twitter)
Speaker Muturi during the establishment of the EAPI (Twitter) Speaker Muturi during the establishment of the EAPI (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret," said Muturi.

He then went on to say that all leaders should follow suit to declare their wealth in public. “I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret,” Muturi said.

Lifestyle audit

In October, senators backed a bill that sought to make mandatory lifestyle audits of top public and state officers including the President and his Deputy.

Lawmakers argue that the Lifestyle Audit Bill (Senate Bills No. 36 of 2021) will also unearth public officials who live beyond their means by using public resources to enrich themselves.

This mandatory lifestyle audit is meant to curb corruption. Billions of taxpayers money is being lost through corruption on daily basis, hence the need to tame and eradicate the vice.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

Inside the mind of a KDF Sniper [Video]

Inside the mind of a KDF Sniper [Video]

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, moments after Uhuru replaced him

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, moments after Uhuru replaced him

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Trending

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Nairobi Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu