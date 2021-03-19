President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech writer has revealed details of her work at the Office of the President.

In an interview with Business daily, Sandra Ochola relayed that she hardly meets President Kenyatta despite her position as Deputy Director, Research and Speech Writing at the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

Ochola, an advocate of the High Court, says that she doesn't think the President knows what she looks like.

"There is an assumption that being a speech-writer you will have unlimited access to him as it happens in the US, for instance.

"It’s different on our end and for a good reason. Bureaucracy is good in its way. The speech I get to write passes through a good number of hands before it gets to the president," she stated.

When asked if President Kenyatta would recognize her in a public setting, she responded: "No. I don’t think so. He wouldn’t. I haven’t gotten the privilege of sitting with him one-on-one."

The speechwriter also stated that she derives a sense of pride in knowing that, even though the president may not know her personally, she took part in putting together a speech that the President read.