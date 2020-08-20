Murder suspect Jowie Irungu has spoken on his life after he was arrested and held in remand for over a year over the killing of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Jowie spoke on Jalas TV which he kicked off with a deep word of prayer.

He went on to reveal that he had stopped drinking alcohol, the first sign of his changed lifestyle given that he was known for his hard-partying lifestyle in the period before his arrest.

"I stopped drinking and its not like I had trouble managing it, I just made a choice. Now I only take redbull, water, and energy drinks."

Asked on whether his troubles were as a result of his drinking habit, the newly launched singer said his problems were caused by people and not by alcohol.

"Drinking and partying did not cause me problems, people did. Drinking is not a bad thing and its even in the bible. Only God can judge. I decided to hold down so I can focus and have peace," he explained.

Jowie added that he had since gotten saved and explained that he was hoping to use his music to minister the word of God.

"I was raised in a prayerful family and we used to go to church. I have decided to come back. I'm not doing music to be in the gospel music industry. I want to minister the word of God," he said of his new song - Nishikilie.

He, however, steered of his murder case which is pending in the High Court.

Jowie is accused alongside his ex-girlfriend Jacque Maribe of the murder of his suspected lover - the late Monica Kimani.