In a tweet, DP Ruto said that Aydin who is currently in Turkey was arrested, tortured and falsely profiled as a 'terrorist' before being asked to leave the country.

Ruto termed the standoff surrounding Harun Aydin’s dramatic arrest and ‘deportation’ as political pettiness.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a 'terrorist' but later asked to fly out not to a shame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy. SHAME” reads a tweet from Deputy President William Ruto.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, Constitutional lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was the first person to report on the deportation of Turkish businessman Harun Aydin.

“Breaking news...Confirmed Harun Aydin was deported. Goverment realised it can't sustain a criminal case," he announced.

Later on, Ahmednasir gave an update stating that; “Slight clarification. Harun Aydin wasn't "formally deported" by the Kenyan authorities. No passenger processed for deportation was on the last Turkish Airlines to Istanbul this morning. HARUN AYDIN left Nairobi "voluntarily".

In a quick rejoinder, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen also denied reports that Aydin was deported.

“Turkish Businessman Harun Aydin was NOT DEPORTED he was “requested” to leave the country “voluntarily” to help cool things off and for the desperados to save face.The truth however is that the pressure from Turkish government was unbearable.Questions were asked&answers are a MUST” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said in a tweet.

Aydin was expected to be arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts on Monday where the media and his lawyers were waiting, only to learn that he was in the country.

Some of the questions that were raised about Aydin's document include the non existence of his companies on online business directories as well as Kenyan contacts.

One of his contacts was registered under Edward Kasyoka while the other was registered under Eunice Chumbe.

"Aydin Harun is an alleged big Turkish investor yet his organization, Unit 2HA Investment Energy Africa Ltd has no website nor web presence. It has a gmail address instead of its own domain name. In this day and age, no big business nor serious investor uses gmail," said lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

Ruto Botched Trip to Uganda

Following the botched trip, reports emerged indicating that the State may have blocked the DP’s travel because of Aydin’s past investigation on claims of being associated with a terror group.