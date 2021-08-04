Speaking on Inooro FM, DP Ruto dismissed reports that Harun Aydin, is a man of questionable character. He mentioned that Aydin is a respected Businessman who has a permit to operate in Kenya and even the Turkish embassy has confirmed the same.

“Sasa nitakuwa natangazia Kenya nzima nikienda kufanya biashara zangu binafsi? Kulikuwa na wanabiashara watatu, watu amabao wako na biashara zao, watu wa heshima. Huyo mfanyibiashara wa Uturuki, embassy ya Uturuki yenyewe imetoa taarifa kusema ni mfanyibiashara anayetambulika na ana work permit…Ni mwekezaji ambaye ameweka pesa nyingi katika biashara ya taifa letu la Kenya…Wale wanajaribu kuweka fitina eti kwamba huyu mtu ni terrorist, unaona vile tunaharibu sifa ya Kenya? Unawezaje kuchukua mtu amewekeza katika taifa la Kenya unaenda kumbandika ati ni mgaidi? That’s how we destroy our country. Na siasa hizi ndogo ndogo za pesa nane eti kwa sababu unajaribu kushinda na naibu wa rais…” said DEputy Ruto in part.

Denied Clearance

On Monday, Kenyans were treated to a political blame game between the government and the DP’s camp after he was denied clearance to travel to Uganda.

Reports Indicate that Aydin had travelled to Kenya 5 times this year alone and had accompanied Ruto in his recent trip to Kampala and Zanzibar in July.

“On July 5 he departed with DP and returned from Sudan on July 2 through Eldoret. On July 23 he departed with DP for Zanzibar and returned on July 24 through Wilson Airport,” the source said.

According to a passenger manifest obtained by Pulse Live, Ruto was to be accompanied by Aydin as well as Eric Ruto, David Langat, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kinango MP, Benjamin Tayari and Elijah Rono.

The MPs choose to continue the journey after receiving clearance from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi but the rest were forced to abandon the trip.

Following the botched trip, reports emerged indicating that the State may have blocked the DP’s travel because of Aydin’s past investigation on claims of being associated with a terror group.

Aydin was arrested at a German airport in 2001 over terror links after his luggage contained suspicious items. In his travel bag, he was reportedly found to be in possession of a face mask, camouflage clothing, a chemical weapons protection suit and materials to produce an explosive detonator.

Ruto went on to elaborate that his Monday trip to Uganda was based on personal investment opportunities, wondering why he needed clearance to leave the country.