Nadia Ahmed Abdalla, one of the youthful people picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta for senior positions has revealed how the appointment got her by surprise.

The newly appointed CAS for ICT and Youth Affairs said she was having bhajia in Mombasa Old Town when she learnt President Kenyatta had named her for the position.

"I was sitting alone having my bhajia when a friend called me telling me President Kenyatta had mentioned my name while announcing the Cabinet reshuffle. I contacted someone who started by asking for my full names and went on to confirm I had been given this privileged position. I lost my appetite and left my bhajia to celebrate," Ms Abdalla said of her appointment.

Nadia Abdalla while appearing on reality TV show Madam President

Born in Mombasa

She thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to serve Kenyans, saying she would do her best to improve the lives of Kenyans - particularly the youth.

Prior to her appointment, Nadia had been working as a community organizer - training youth in Mombasa on public speaking and participation in formulation of government policy.

"Nadia is a Coastal girl, born and brought up in Mombasa. I have a passion for helping my community move forward. Before my appointment I was working with the community, I would come here at Swahili Pot and train youth on public speaking for purposes of helping them raise their grievances to the policy makers. I will continue listening to them so we can move forward together," She added.

Nadia holds a Masters in International Relations and Cultural Diplomacy from Hochschule Furtwangen University in Germany. She represented Mombasa County in the KTN reality show, Madam President.