Deputy President William Ruto is once again at it discrediting one of the local dailies, The Standard, after it ran a headline on him.

The DP on Wednesday posted a tweet responding to the front page article which had highlighted his recent use of Bible verses online.

The most recent post was last Sunday where DP Ruto shared an excerpt from Psalm 27.

"I love speaking in tongues. The devil doesn't understand this language of God(1cor 14.2). Those who have no god fathers let's proudly speak in tongues to our GOD the FATHER. With this pandemic let's pray for God's healing, work together to feed the hungry and plan to repair our hustles," he tweeted.

The post elicited mixed reactions from the DP's followers some of who shared his sentiments with others criticizing his approach.

