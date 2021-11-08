I won’t kill my party to join UDA - Moses Kuria declares

In an interview with Citizen TV, Kuria expressed the willingness to work with DP Ruto on condition that he is allowed to operate his own party - Chama cha Kazi.

“It was my desire; it was my wish that I continue working with William Ruto and I hope that opportunity presents itself at some point but he has clearly said that if you want to work with him you have to join the “only” national party which is UDA. If you ask me I will still claim the silverware of PEP because it was the party I was leading… I’m not boarding, in terms of folding parties I’m not boarding,” Moses Kuria said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kuria added that he prefers working with Ruto because they have suffered together.

“Right now am just a public commentator when it comes to Presidential Elections but I would prefer working with the Deputy President, he is my friend, we have suffered together. I’m not in government because people who are associated with William Ruto are perceived to be in the opposition,” noted Moses Kuria.

The Legislator added that; “Since we collapsed this party into one Jubilee see what has happened, the Deputy President had been reduced to someone who has to look for work to do; his duties have been taken away na atado,”.

Kurua also pointed out he is still a nominal member of the Jubilee Party as per the constitution.

“I’m still a nominal member of Jubilee as per the constitution. The transfer window opens officially on the 9th of February 2022. What Jubilee is trying to do doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

On the other hand, Kuria said that he doesn’t see ODM Party leader Raila Odinga getting more than 30% of Mt. Kenya votes in the upcoming general election.