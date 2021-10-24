It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

The MP has been hospitalized for slightly over a month with serious burns on his feet.

On the video, Kuria is seen taking a stroll in the company of guests who had visited him in hospital.

He was heard disclosing that it had been the first time he had been able to walk unaided since the incident, having previously been on crutches.

The MP, however, requires a special pair of shoes to walk because his feet are still wrapped in bandages.

"I'm glad I have these shoes now and this is the first time I've actually been able to be totally on my own feet and walk unassisted in one month. It's a big deal for me to be walking, I don't take it lightly.

"I thank God and the many prayers Kenyans have been making for me. God-willing I'll soon be able to join my favourite team, Gor Mahia, for a friendly game," the MP stated.

Kuria was in the company of one of his doctors whom he compared to the late televangelist Reinhard Bonnke saying that God had used him to foster the MP's recovery.

Kuria's Accident with Electrical Blanket

Kuria suffered third-degree burns on his feet after using a after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed.

Third degree burns are quite severe and often require skin grafts due to the extent of damage caused.

Mr Kuria has so far undergone three surgeries to treat the burns and has been admitted at the Karen Hospital since late September.