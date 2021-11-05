RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ida Odinga's aide walks out of Trevor Ombija's interview on Citizen TV [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ruth Ambogo, a manager at Ida Odinga's office was going ahead to list CASs in clandestine relationships with senior politicians when Trevor Ombija stopped her.

Ruth Ambogo
Ruth Ambogo

Ms Ambogo - who is the Programmes, Policy and Political Engagements Manager at Mama Ida Odinga's office - walked out of an interview with Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija after a heated debate.

Recommended articles

Ambogo was one of the panelists invited for the Friday November 5, 2021 edition of Day Break for a discussion on the youth.

She accused her fellow speakers Steve Biko and Rebeka Moraa of painting her as a slave serving a master.

This is my last political analysis, you will not hear from me on matters of politics again. For a very long period of time, I Ruth Ambogo have suggested so many policy changes that have been adopted by the government.

There is a narrative being pushed by these very young people sitting right here that I am just but an appointee serving a master. I got to that office by merit. For a long period of time, I have been denied government positions because I did not have a degree,” she explained.

Ruth added: “All the CASs who have been appointed to office are illegally sitting in those offices because most of them were appointed as girlfriends of Cabinet Secretaries, most of them are in clandestine relationships with senior politicians in the country and if you want me to list them I will,” Ms Ambogo added before Trevor stopped her.

She went on to say that she was part of the Daughters of Raila lobby group that pushed for the ODM party leader Raila Odinga's bid for the presidency in 2017.

Trevor interjected as she was giving an update about her law school education at Strathmore University, telling her that she was diverting from the topic.

As the news anchor tried to steer the conversation away from Ambogo, she made a final attempt to put her point across before storming out of the studio as Trevor cut to commercial.

When the show resumed, Ms Ambogo had already left, leaving Steve Biko and Rebeka Moraa to continue with the discussion.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Trending

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court