IEBC adds new clerk post for Bonchari by-election happening on Tuesday

During the conference, IEBC noted that an additional clerk position had been created for the polling stations participating in the by-election with the title of "Covid Clerk".

The Covid Clerk will be charged with the responsibility of ensuring handwashing stations are set up and voters are able to sanitize before entering the voting booths.

The clerk will also be responsible for temperature checks and general adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Three-horse Race at Bonchari

The constituency has a total of 52,995 registered voters, four wards and 103 polling stations.

A total of 13 party candidates are contesting in the by-election with a keen eye on the Jubilee, ODM And UDA candidates as the chief contenders.

Zebedeo Opore (Jubilee) Pavel Oimeke (ODM) Teresa Bitutu (UDA) Keraa Mary Sally Otara (United Green Movement) Erick Oigo (National Reconstruction Alliance) David Ogega (Kenya Social Congress) Margret Gesare Nyabuto (Maendeleo Chapchap) Kevin Mosomi (Party of Democracy Unity) Charles Mogaka (Progressive Party of Kenya) Jonah Ondieki (The New Democrats) Jeremiah Matagaro (Agano Party) Paul Matagaro (Mwangaza party) Victor Omanwa (Party of Economic Democracy