The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a statement following a raid at the home of one of its governors.
Police raid ODM Governor's private home
ODM issues statement
Speaking on Friday, ODM party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna condemned the alleged misuse of police officers.
The party conveyed that a number of police officers were deployed at the home of Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Thursday evening.
The security officers had allegedly been informed on a supposed illegal meeting being hosted by the Governor.
According to Mr Sifuna, the Governor had been hosting a few politicians for dinner.
"SG Edwin Sifuna condemned last evening’s raid on the residence of the Governor of Kisii County James Ongwae by a contingent of police officers on claims that he was holding an illegal meeting.
"The Governor was having dinner with Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera and Migori Woman Representative Pamella Odhiambo," the statement clarified.
The Orange party further read mischief into the move by police stating that they are being misappropriated by the Jubilee candidate in the upcoming Bonchari constituency by-election.
"We condemn in the strongest terms possible the misuse of police in the ongoing campaigns for the Bonchari by-election. Police have been throwing teargas canisters at our small town hall meetings even and protecting the Jubilee candidate. Those involved should let the people decide," the party's statement read in part.
