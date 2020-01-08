The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday released a rare press statement attacking Siaya Senator James Orengo over his recent call for the disbandment of the electoral body.

IEBC responded two days after Orengo called for the IEBC to be disbandment as part of the electoral reforms that should be adopted in the final recommendation of the BBI task force.

In the rare public response, IEBC accused Orengo took issue with the Senator's reference to the electoral body as a criminal enterprise.

The body further dared Orengo to resign from his Senatorial position which was given to him through an electoral process managed by the same institution he was attacking.

"The remarks by Senator Orengo that the Commission is a “criminal enterprise” which can be disbanded is disrespectful and an insult to the constitution. He is an elected member of the Senate and is therefore, a product of the same alleged criminal enterprise. If he stands by his sentiments, he should resign to gain the moral ground to criticize," the statement by IEBC read in part.

The body said its commissioners enjoyed a security of tenure under the constitution and they would only vacate office through the process prescribed by the Constitution.

IEBC warned that it would no longer be used as a punching ag by politicians who are out to gain political mileage.