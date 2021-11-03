IEBC challenge court order, however voter registration continues

Taking to their twitter handle, IEBC explained the reasons behind their change of heart.

"The prohibition was ordered to subsist until 9th November, 2021 when the case will be heard interpartes. The Commission properly advised on the legal and operational ramifications of the Court order, moved to court today (November 3) to challenge the order. (2/3)."

Where's the money?

On Tuesday, November 2 IEBC said it was unable to comply with the court order ordering an extension of the continuous voter listing because it lacked funds to do so.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera said “We are currently in court so we are waiting for the ruling, because how do we say yes when we do not have the funds, that is the bone of contention.”

Cherera continued by saying “We have contracted these people and we have to pay them everyday. You cannot engage people when you don’t know whether you have money for them. You will be infringing on their rights and we have engaged them until today.”