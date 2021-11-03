RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC challenge court order, however voter registration continues

Cyprian Kimutai

Voter registration continues but for how long?

A voter's biometric being collected during an IEBC registration process (Twitter)
A voter's biometric being collected during an IEBC registration process (Twitter)

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed they will continue with voter registration for an unspecified number of days despite moving to challenge the order that directed it to extend the exercise.

Taking to their twitter handle, IEBC explained the reasons behind their change of heart.

"The prohibition was ordered to subsist until 9th November, 2021 when the case will be heard interpartes. The Commission properly advised on the legal and operational ramifications of the Court order, moved to court today (November 3) to challenge the order. (2/3)."

twitter.com

Where's the money?

On Tuesday, November 2 IEBC said it was unable to comply with the court order ordering an extension of the continuous voter listing because it lacked funds to do so.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera said “We are currently in court so we are waiting for the ruling, because how do we say yes when we do not have the funds, that is the bone of contention.”

New IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Whonge Cherera
New IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Whonge Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

Cherera continued by saying “We have contracted these people and we have to pay them everyday. You cannot engage people when you don’t know whether you have money for them. You will be infringing on their rights and we have engaged them until today.”

The Commission recently told Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee that it will need an extra Sh1.3 billion to audit the voter register, and for other expenses.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

