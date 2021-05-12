Isaac Mwaura has been replaced as a nominated Senator representing people living with disability in the Senate.
Isaac Mwaura replaced in Senate
Isaac Mwaura has been replaced despite a court order.
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
According to a notice seen by Pulse Live on Wednesday, May 12, Sammy Prisa Leshore was gazette by the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati as the new Senator.
Leshore previously served as Samburu Senator from 2013 until 2017.
The changes have been effected despite a court order barring the Senate from ejecting Mwaura.
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke