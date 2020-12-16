The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday conducted a total of six by-elections in the country.

According to the official results released by the IEBC, four of the six contests have already been determined.

Msambweni constituency by-election was won by independent candidate Feisal Bader, a candidate who had been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Feisal garnered 15,251 votes compared to 10,444 votes casted for ODM candidate Omar Boga. Wiper Party's Abdurahman Sheikh collected 790 votes and NVP's Marere Wa Mwachai garnered 300.

Feisal Bader receiving his election certificate in Msambweni

The Kahawa Wendani ward by-election went to Jubilee party's candidate Kevin Ochieng'.

Mr Ochieng' garnered 823 votes against his closest challenger Bernard Kariuki of PEP who had 641 votes.

Having garnered 4,566 votes (66.43% of the total votes cast), ODM candidate Samuel Otieno Dede won the Kisumu North Ward seat.

The Lake View ward seat went to New Democrats Party candidate Simon Wanyoike Ngigi who garnered 1,451 votes. In second place was Jubilee Party candidate George Njoroge with 983 votes.

ODM candidate Dickson Karanai Yaa won the Dabaso Ward seat with 2,499 votes (51.36% of the total votes cast).