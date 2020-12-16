Independent candidate Feisal Bader beat ODM’s Omar Boga to win the hotly contested Msabweni by-election after garnering 15,251 votes.

Boga came in second with 10,444 votes in the by-election that was held on Tuesday.

Upon registering the victory, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Yusuf Abubakar, who was in charge of the Msambweni by-election declared Mr. Bader the winner and issued him with an election certificate.

Wiper party candidate Sheik Mahmoud Adurahman came in at a distant third with 790 votes.

Other candidates in the by election registered less than 500 votes, including; Hamisi Liganje of UGM-230, Marere Wa Mwachai of NVP- 300, Charles Bilali, an independent candidate had 135 votes and Ali Hassan Mwakulonda of PED had 107.

Deputy President William Ruto unveils new Msambweni MP seat aspirant Feisal Bader

Feisal Bader was backed by Deputy President William Ruto while Omar Boga was backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Msambweni Constituency seat fell vacant after former Member of Parliament Ramadhani Suleiman Dori passed on.

The ODM legislator succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa.