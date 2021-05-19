IEBC blames police, suspends tallying of votes for Juja constituency by-election indefinitely

In a statement to the press, the Commission chair explained that the Mang'u Tallying Centre was raided by a rowdy group led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

The incident which Mr Chebukati termed as "hooliganism" occurred at some minutes to 11:00pm on Tuesday night.

"In order to ensure the safety of our staff, the election materials and to preserve the integrity of the lection process, the Commission hereby suspends the tallying process and announcement of results until normalcy is fully restored.

"The election material and results brought in by the presiding officer have been secured by the Commission. Candidates are urged to keep vigil until the exercise resumes," the statement read in part.

Chebukati went on to point out that it is not within the Commission's responsibility to secure the tallying process, pointing the accusing finger at the police.