Five people have declared interest in the now vacant Juja MP seat, following the death of area MP Francis Munyua.

The five include renowned businessman J. M. Kariuki, Eunice Wawily wa Mugo, Kennedy Gachuma who is a former Constituency manager, unionist and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology lecturer Naftaly Rugara Muiga and Anthony Kirori.

The five made their intentions public a few days after Munyua was laid to rest at his Juja home.

The declarations follow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazettement of May 18, 2021, as the date when the constituency will hold its by-elections, alongside Bonchari Constituency and Garissa County for the Senate seat left vacant by late Yusuf Haji.

Late Juja MP Francis Munyua

J.M. Kariuki who has been working closely with the people of Juja constituency in various youth empowerment and community projects is seen as the front runner for the Jubilee party ticket, as he looks to succeed Francis Munyua Waititu who was famously known as Wakapee.

Eunice Wawily wa Mugo who is the only female in the race is a relative to former Ruiru Mayor Wilson Mugo.

Jubilee party primaries are slatted for March 29, 2021.

Kiambu County Jubilee party caucus Chairman and Biashara ward MCA, Elijah Njoroge said that the party will only rally behind a candidate who will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda in Juja constituency.

“We cannot let the people of Juja be led by any other party or an independent candidate. We want a person who will work with the President to deliver all the development projects he promised Juja people,” said Mr. Njoroge.