The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement denying any arrest of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in Kiamokama Ward by-election in Kisii County.

The statement signed by Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the reports were not true and that the aspirant was not among the four people arrested on Thursday morning, while committing election offences in the Ward.

Mr Owino said that unauthorized people drove into a polling center and approached voters with the aim of bribing them, but a confrontation ensued between voters and the individuals and that is when the police intervened, arresting the four individuals.

“I wish to clarify that no aspirant in Kiamokama Ward in Kisii County was arrested as earlier alleged,” said the Police Spokesman.

Charles Owino warned that no one found committing election or criminal offences will be spared, regardless of his or her position.

His words came after reports said that UDA, Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, had been apprehended at Moremani Centre on claims of voter bribery.

The reports said he was arrested alongside vocal politician Don Bosco Gichana and a number of UDA party supporters.