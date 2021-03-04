Three Members of Parliament (MPs) were on Thursday arrested as IEBC conducted the Kabuchai constituency by-election.

The three MPs - Dimus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Senator Samson Cherargei (Nandi) - were apprehended after they were accused of voter bribery.

MP Koech was heard asking the police officers why they had chosen to arrest him and his colleagues claiming that they had just been sitting in their cars when the police pounced on them.

Adding to the claim, Senator Cherargei insinuated that the police were taking advantage of the situation so that they can keep the legislators in custody over the weekend.

One of the arresting officers responded, pointing out that the MPs had "weapons" in their vehicles and they had threatened the law enforcement officers.