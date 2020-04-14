Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of a police officer who drew his pistol on two bodaboda riders, according to Deputy President William Ruto.

In two videos posted on Twitter, the police officer is seen attacking one of the bodaboda rider and drawing his firearm.

"The IGP has ordered the immediate arrest of this police officer & will shortly appear in court," DP ruto stated.

"There is no room for impunity even during this time when all systems are geared towards dealing with corona pandemic," he added.

Police brutality

The police officer was held back by other citizens who intervened and cautioned him against pointing his fire arm recklessly.

Since President Uhuru Kenyatta issued the curfew directive, police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce it.

President Kenyatta apologised to victims and Kenyans in general for the police brutality witnessed at the beginning of the ongoing dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The police were on the spot for the death 13-year-old Yassin Moyo, who was allegedly hit by a stray bullet in Kiamaiko, Mathare.