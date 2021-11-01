RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The late Agnes Wanjiru was only 21 years old.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Following a public outcry, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has finally directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to re-open investigations on the murder case involving the late Agnes Wanjiru and an unnamed British soldier.

Recommended articles

Responding to a question from the public, the IG said he has informed officers to comb through all leading evidence as well as gather information from reliable witnesses as soon as possible.

“I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law.

I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice,” Mutyambai tweeted.

twitter.com

What exactly happened?

In March 2012, 21 year old Agnes Wanjiru, was found at the Lions Court Hotel in Nanyuki, close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) camp, two months after she disappeared.

The body of the late was discovered in the hotel's sceptic tank. The soldier who is currently referred to as Soldier X has reportedly been named by fellow troops after he allegedly confessed to the killing.

According to the Sunday Times - a UK newspaper - a group of nine British soldiers joked about the death on social media several years after she was last seen entering a hotel room with Soldier X.

A member of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, the same regiment Soldier X reportedly served in, posted two photos of the Lions Court Hotel on Facebook. The picture included the caption "If you know, you know" with a crying with laughter emoji.

A group of nine British soldiers joked about the death on social media several years after the victim was last seen entering a hotel room with Soldier X.
A group of nine British soldiers joked about the death on social media several years after the victim was last seen entering a hotel room with Soldier X. Pulse Live Kenya

A number of soldiers responded to the post with one posting a ghost emoji while another posted the words 'sceptic tank'.

One member then asked Soldier X if he gets 'all choked up thinking about that place' - an apparent reference to allegations he killed Agnes by choking her during sex.

He said: 'Come to think of it I have had a sore throat today.' When asked about the conversation on Facebook, Soldier X declined to comment.

He previously told the newspaper 'rumours' had been going round that he was responsible that 'bordered on bullying'.

He added: 'But there's nothing you can do when you're in the military, and people say stuff like that, but honestly, it's full of lies.'

The 21 year old victim was a mother of one.
The 21 year old victim was a mother of one. Pulse Live Kenya

Referring to his army colleagues, he said: 'There's a lot of idiots, but there's no real truth in it.'

Members of the regiment allege the name of her killer was an open secret, with five different soldiers identifying the same person to the Sunday Times.

But the British Army has never held an inquiry and none of those present on the night have been questioned by superiors.

An inquest was held in Kenya in 2019 in which a judge ruled the mother was 'murdered by British soldiers' but no subsequent action was taken by the army.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

I do the job myself - popular Machakos witch reports imposters to police

I do the job myself - popular Machakos witch reports imposters to police

Ida Odinga names her pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Ida Odinga names her pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Trending

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal