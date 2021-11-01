Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Responding to a question from the public, the IG said he has informed officers to comb through all leading evidence as well as gather information from reliable witnesses as soon as possible.

“I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law.

I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice,” Mutyambai tweeted.

What exactly happened?

In March 2012, 21 year old Agnes Wanjiru, was found at the Lions Court Hotel in Nanyuki, close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) camp, two months after she disappeared.

The body of the late was discovered in the hotel's sceptic tank. The soldier who is currently referred to as Soldier X has reportedly been named by fellow troops after he allegedly confessed to the killing.

According to the Sunday Times - a UK newspaper - a group of nine British soldiers joked about the death on social media several years after she was last seen entering a hotel room with Soldier X.

A member of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, the same regiment Soldier X reportedly served in, posted two photos of the Lions Court Hotel on Facebook. The picture included the caption "If you know, you know" with a crying with laughter emoji.

A number of soldiers responded to the post with one posting a ghost emoji while another posted the words 'sceptic tank'.

One member then asked Soldier X if he gets 'all choked up thinking about that place' - an apparent reference to allegations he killed Agnes by choking her during sex.

He said: 'Come to think of it I have had a sore throat today.' When asked about the conversation on Facebook, Soldier X declined to comment.

He previously told the newspaper 'rumours' had been going round that he was responsible that 'bordered on bullying'.

He added: 'But there's nothing you can do when you're in the military, and people say stuff like that, but honestly, it's full of lies.'

Referring to his army colleagues, he said: 'There's a lot of idiots, but there's no real truth in it.'

Members of the regiment allege the name of her killer was an open secret, with five different soldiers identifying the same person to the Sunday Times.

But the British Army has never held an inquiry and none of those present on the night have been questioned by superiors.