Ignore: Police dismiss 'Stay Alert' poster circulated on social media

The poster alleged that parts of Nairobi and Mombasa had been placed on a watchlist, asking Kenyans to beware while visiting the alleged target areas.

The poster went on to suggest that security apparatus in the areas had been reinforced.

The now proven fraudsters had shrouded their poster under the Jubilee Insurance brand alleging that the company was scheduled to conduct special training on counterterrorism.

"NPS has taken note of a 'Stay Alert' 'intelligence' notice in circulation notifying the public of "an ongoing high threat of terrorist attacks". The said notice is allegedly associated to Jubilee Insurance and identifies some targeted areas around Nairobi and Mombasa.

"This information is inaccurate, unofficial and aimed at causing fear and unnecessary despondency. Security situation within the country remains calm with safety of the public guaranteed. The public is advised to ignore the advisory," NPS clarified.

Social media has in the past week also been flooded with a fake Gazette Notice which purported that the Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i had declared a public holiday.

According to the fake notice, November 4, 2021 had been declared a holiday to mark the Diwali celebrations nationwide.

In a statement via their official Twitter handle, the ministry said that the gazette notice doing rounds on social media is fake.

“The government has not declared a public holiday on Thursday November 4, 2021. The purported gazette notice declaring a holiday is fake,” read the statement from the Ministry of Interior.

As Kenya approaches the 2022 General Election, more and more instances of fake news are expected even as politicians use propaganda to trounce their competitors.

Every Kenyan on social media will be safe to seek clarification from the involved parties or trusted news sources.