Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has for the first time come out to publicly disown the transfer of county functions which he handed over to the national government.

Sonko disowned the transfer of functions process saying he was not even allowed its contents before signing his signature at a ceremony held at State House.

He added that he was yet availed a copy of the transfer deeds - nearly a month after he appended his signature.

The Governor, however, absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta from the dramatic transfer saying the​​ head of state had been misled by his officers.

"When we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in gov't especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with a lot of impunity. I will not sign inf act this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed."

"To date I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly," the Governor complained.

Sonko said he would personally mo e to court to have the transfer annulled.

The case is likely to be a litmus test on the strength of devolved units vis a vis the national government.

The Nairobi Governor recognized the stakes involved as he warned his followers the case could cost him his life.

"Please forgive me I will never repeat that mistake again in fact I'm starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated. Let them kill me or jail me if they want ndio waendelee na ujinga zao when I'm not your Governor," Sonko stated.

The transfer deeds signed by Sonko and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa noted that neither parties can exit the agreement before the collapse of three years.

The transfer of functions significantly neutered the powers of the government, leaving him with minor functions such as control of pornography and licensing of dogs.