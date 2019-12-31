Powerful Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has sought to assure Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru that he has no interest in her seat.

Kibicho told residents of Kang'aru village that he had received overtures to run for the Kirinyaga Governor's seat on account of his good work in helping his county mates access government services.

He said his work had also roused suspicion among the county leadership that he may want to dislodge them from their position, a message that appeared directed at area Governor Anne Waiguru.

"When in social gatherings in my village with my friends, some opinion leaders inform me that I'm doing a good job and that I'm better-placed to lead the region. [But] I don't want any political seat."

"I meet leaders every month because, as a person who comes from this area, I would like to see residents well served and their standards of living uplifted. This is not politicking at all," the Interior PS said.

Kibicho specifically mentioned the state of healthcare in Kirinyaga County which he decried was in shambles, causing many patients to seek assistance in the neighboring county of Embu.