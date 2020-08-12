Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday made a direct apology to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi over his recent diatribe at the army man.

Sonko addressed a joint press conference with General Badi shortly after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta during the issuance of title deeds at the KICC grounds.

"I want to say I have heard the President's message and as the Governor I agree that Nairobi is ore important than politicians. I want to say sorry to my brother Badi for all the bad things I have said about the General and I promise to work with him so that we can deliver development to the people of Nairobi," Sonko said.

Badi welcomed the truce saying he did not have any ill feelings against the Governor and that he was willing and committed to working with Sonko for the benefit of Nairobi benefits.

"I want to than the Governor because we have resolved the differences between NMS and the Governor's team. We will work together towards ensuing that Nairobi residents get services close to them," Badi said.

President Kenyatta, in his speech, warned Nairobi leaders against politicizing service delivery.

The President also praised Badi's NMS team which he credited for transforming delivery of certain delivery services, particularly in the slums.

"I want to congratulate NMS for their work in the past two months they have done more than 200 boreholes in the slums and we have more projects to ensure our people get free water and a clean environment with a functioning sewerage system."

"This is why I want these two (Badi and Sonko) to work together. Sonko, stop playing politics. The General has no interest in your seat or that of any MCA. He is my General and when he finishes this work I will send him back to KDF to continue defending Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

The development came out only a day after Sonko attacked Badi referring to him as "Sadam Hussein" in reference to the assassinated Iraqi dictator.